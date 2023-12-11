Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director Mary Lou Kelley Sells 33,500 Shares

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) Director Mary Lou Kelley sold 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $251,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,003.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vera Bradley Stock Performance

Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.33. 304,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,595. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $225.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.94. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $114.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRA. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Noble Financial raised their price target on Vera Bradley from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Bradley

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 4.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Vera Bradley by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 26.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 43.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Further Reading

