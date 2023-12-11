Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.560-0.620 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $472.0 million-$478.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.3 million.

Vera Bradley Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.32. 244,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,316. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $225.68 million, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $114.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.10 million. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRA. Noble Financial upped their price target on Vera Bradley from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Bradley

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRA. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 6,210.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Stories

