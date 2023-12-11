Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.650-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $891.8 million-$928.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $907.3 million.

Verint Systems Trading Down 2.6 %

VRNT traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.26. 398,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,990. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 697.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Verint Systems had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.43.

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $56,613.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $56,613.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $145,375.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,080,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $261,144 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,448,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,549,000 after buying an additional 604,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,882,000 after buying an additional 270,971 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 34.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,668,000 after buying an additional 242,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Verint Systems by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,687,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,829,000 after buying an additional 132,891 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

