Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VRNT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 699.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.90 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,829 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $145,375.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,080,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $41,949.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,660.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $145,375.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,080,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $261,144 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

