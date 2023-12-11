Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.050-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $810.0 million-$810.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $806.2 million.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,727. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $209.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.20.

Insider Activity at Verra Mobility

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 193,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $3,907,555.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,441.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verra Mobility

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 125.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,543,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,514,000 after buying an additional 11,996,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,679,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,617,000 after buying an additional 796,360 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,459,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,336,000 after purchasing an additional 84,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 58.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,792,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Verra Mobility by 29.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,022,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,222,000 after buying an additional 921,905 shares during the last quarter.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

