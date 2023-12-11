Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac Sells 50,227 Shares

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 50,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,439,003.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,707,354 shares in the company, valued at $48,915,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 49,049 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $1,408,687.28.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 21,696 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $638,079.36.

On Friday, December 1st, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 79,200 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $2,199,384.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 67,000 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $1,935,630.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 50,318 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $1,325,879.30.

On Monday, November 13th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 4,682 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $128,052.70.

NASDAQ:VERX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.70. 458,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,216. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -124.26, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.53. Vertex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.05 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VERX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vertex from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Vertex from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Vertex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vertex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter worth $4,763,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vertex by 9.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,378,000 after acquiring an additional 126,230 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vertex by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

