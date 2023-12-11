Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Sells $1,408,687.28 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 49,049 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $1,408,687.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,658,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,626,519.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, December 8th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 50,227 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,439,003.55.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 21,696 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $638,079.36.

On Friday, December 1st, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 79,200 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $2,199,384.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 67,000 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $1,935,630.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 50,318 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $1,325,879.30.

On Monday, November 13th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 4,682 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $128,052.70.

Vertex stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $28.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,216. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.78, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.53. Vertex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $145.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 9.5% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,651,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,454,000 after purchasing an additional 404,550 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Vertex by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,632,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,661,000 after buying an additional 345,005 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,772,000 after buying an additional 717,947 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,596,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 9.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,378,000 after acquiring an additional 126,230 shares during the period. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vertex from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

