Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.720-1.760 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9 billion-$6.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.9 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRT. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of VRT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.65. 7,432,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,293,562. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64. Vertiv has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 1.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

