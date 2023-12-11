ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.86

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.86 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 164076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.
ViacomCBS Trading Down 0.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.31.
ViacomCBS Company Profile
ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ViacomCBS
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.