Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.200-2.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.850-2.250 EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,646,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.22. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $47.22.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 1.65%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.20.

In other news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

