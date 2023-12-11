Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.850-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-$6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.2 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 2.200-2.600 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an in-line rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VSCO

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $26.36. 2,646,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,768. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.17.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,389,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.