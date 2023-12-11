Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Down 7.4%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.02 and last traded at $17.11. Approximately 1,261,504 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,915,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 617,353.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,922,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after buying an additional 296,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after buying an additional 2,947,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

