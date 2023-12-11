Vincenzo J. Vena Buys 4,500 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.0 %

UNP traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,962. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.55 and its 200-day moving average is $213.26. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.