Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Viper Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VNOM

Viper Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $30.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Viper Energy has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.64. Viper Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Viper Energy will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.16%.

Insider Transactions at Viper Energy

In other news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $258,838,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,461,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $320,934,000 after purchasing an additional 437,566 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Viper Energy by 224.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,717,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,364 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Viper Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,446,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,632,000 after acquiring an additional 784,335 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Viper Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,827,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,951,000 after acquiring an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Viper Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,235,000 after acquiring an additional 74,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.