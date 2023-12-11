Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

Shares of VRTS opened at $206.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.10, a current ratio of 13.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $248.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $6.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.04. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.68 million. Research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 44.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

