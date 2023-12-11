Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,174 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 17,334 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 9.0% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $51,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $256.70. 559,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,940,003. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $257.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. HSBC started coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,111 shares of company stock worth $21,714,049. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

