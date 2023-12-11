Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Kerrisdale Advisers LLC

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 4.9% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,111 shares of company stock worth $21,714,049. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on V. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.48.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $255.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $469.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $257.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.08 and its 200 day moving average is $238.76.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

