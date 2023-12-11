VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, HSBC raised their target price on VNET Group from $2.90 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Shares of VNET Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.95. 2,517,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,986. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of -0.18. VNET Group has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $6.83.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $258.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.25 million. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that VNET Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VNET Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,498,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after purchasing an additional 77,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VNET Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 138,075 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group during the second quarter worth approximately $6,586,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in VNET Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,856,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 127,469 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in VNET Group by 14,776,930.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,477,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after buying an additional 1,477,693 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

