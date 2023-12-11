Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.11% from the company’s current price.

VNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Get Vontier alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vontier

Vontier Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:VNT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.45. The stock had a trading volume of 252,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,843. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24. Vontier has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 67.42%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNT. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vontier by 13.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vontier by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 31,497 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Vontier by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vontier by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vontier

(Get Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.