Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,194 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 2.0% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% in the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,917 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,626,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 200,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.2% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 153,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,076,000 after acquiring an additional 63,159 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 22,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $14,462,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $150.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.30. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.