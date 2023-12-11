Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Junto Capital Management LP

Junto Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,037,549 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,390 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 4.1% of Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $163,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.
In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.
Walmart stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.78. 1,920,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,141,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $403.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.30. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
