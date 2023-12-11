Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Trading 3.7% Higher

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.09 and last traded at $11.08. 354,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,095,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warby Parker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Warby Parker

Warby Parker Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $169.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at about $5,061,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Warby Parker by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Warby Parker by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,131,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after buying an additional 38,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Warby Parker by 49.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 76,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.