Warren B. Kanders Sells 9,608 Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Stock

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 9,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $310,818.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,883,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,131,645.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cadre Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CDRE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.36. The stock had a trading volume of 249,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,326. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $33.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Cadre had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cadre’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Cadre by 89.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cadre by 49,625.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cadre by 75.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cadre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on CDRE

Cadre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.