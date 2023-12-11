Warren Gardiner Sells 500 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.15. 3,433,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,819. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.14. The company has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICE. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

