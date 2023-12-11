Wedbush Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $250.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wedbush from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.82.

AAPL stock traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,163,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,372,035. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.31. Apple has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.4% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $487,435,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,332,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 279,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

