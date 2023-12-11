Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CARGO Therapeutics (CRGX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRGX) recently:

12/5/2023 – CARGO Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2023 – CARGO Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/5/2023 – CARGO Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2023 – CARGO Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CRGX traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.16. 69,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,227. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $17.29.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,912,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,692,525. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

