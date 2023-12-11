Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Bumble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Bumble from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bumble from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.82.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.77. Bumble has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $27.92.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. Bumble’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bumble by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,106,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,032,000 after buying an additional 2,747,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bumble by 305.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,147,000 after buying an additional 1,315,091 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $24,821,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Bumble by 453.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,305 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Bumble by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,196,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,818 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

