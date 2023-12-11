Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.64

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.64 and last traded at $49.37, with a volume of 1178330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Fox Advisors raised Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on Western Digital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Western Digital by 79.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 66.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

