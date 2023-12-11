Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) is Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,439,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 21,181 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners makes up approximately 3.6% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $38,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25,249 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after buying an additional 136,334 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Western Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.76. The company had a trading volume of 268,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.25. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $30.20.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $776.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WES. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Midstream Partners

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.