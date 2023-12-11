WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 433,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 250,240 shares.The stock last traded at $32.66 and had previously closed at $32.47.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $702.61 million, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCLD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 118.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after buying an additional 358,641 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the second quarter valued at $11,277,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 206.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after buying an additional 268,289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 6,624.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after buying an additional 254,825 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 521.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 83,917 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud index. The fund tracks and index of US companies primarily focused on cloud software and services. Stocks are equal weighted in the index. WCLD was launched on Sep 6, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

