WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.68

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.68 and last traded at $39.67, with a volume of 196385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.47.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,912,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,305,000 after acquiring an additional 893,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,851,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,536,000 after purchasing an additional 129,956 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 76.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,743,000 after purchasing an additional 621,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 597,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,979,000 after purchasing an additional 43,947 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

