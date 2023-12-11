WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) versus General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Head-To-Head Survey

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) and General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for WK Kellogg and General Mills, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WK Kellogg 2 7 0 0 1.78 General Mills 2 11 4 0 2.12

WK Kellogg presently has a consensus price target of $12.06, indicating a potential downside of 0.45%. General Mills has a consensus price target of $74.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.74%. Given General Mills’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe General Mills is more favorable than WK Kellogg.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WK Kellogg N/A N/A N/A General Mills 12.07% 24.39% 8.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WK Kellogg and General Mills’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares WK Kellogg and General Mills’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WK Kellogg N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A General Mills $20.09 billion 1.91 $2.59 billion $4.10 16.12

General Mills has higher revenue and earnings than WK Kellogg.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of General Mills shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of General Mills shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

WK Kellogg pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. General Mills pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. General Mills pays out 57.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. General Mills has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

General Mills beats WK Kellogg on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WK Kellogg

(Get Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co. and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Battle Creek, Michigan.

About General Mills

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables. It also manufactures and markets pet food products, including dog and cat food. The company markets its products under the Annie's, Betty Crocker, Bisquick, Blue Buffalo, Blue Basics, Blue Freedom, Bugles, Cascadian Farm, Cheerios, Chex, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs, Cookie Crisp, EPIC, Fiber One, Fruit by the Foot, Fruit Gushers, Fruit Roll-Ups, Gardetto's, Go-Gurt, Gold Medal, Golden Grahams, Häagen-Dazs, Kitano, Kix, Lärabar, Latina, Lucky Charms, Muir Glen, Nature Valley, Nudges, Oatmeal Crisp, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Progresso, Raisin Nut Bran, Total, Top Chews Naturals, Totino's, Trix, True Chews, Wanchai Ferry, Wheaties, Wilderness, Yoki, Reese's Puffs, Green Giant, and Yoplait trademarks. It sells its products directly, as well as through broker and distribution arrangements to grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, e-commerce retailers, commercial and noncommercial foodservice distributors and operators, restaurants, convenience stores, and pet specialty stores, as well as drug, dollar, and discount chains. In addition, the company operates ice cream parlors. General Mills, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.