Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.050-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a sell rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.63.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

WWW stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.03. 865,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,761. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.15 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -10.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Stories

