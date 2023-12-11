Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.700-5.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion.

Woodward Stock Performance

WWD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.54. 264,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.07. Woodward has a 52 week low of $88.30 and a 52 week high of $139.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.40 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Woodward from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Woodward from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Woodward in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.11.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Woodward by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,357,000 after acquiring an additional 71,013 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 11.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 594.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Woodward by 12.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

