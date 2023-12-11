WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$215.00 at BMO Capital Markets

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$212.00 to C$215.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WSP. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$203.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$216.00 to C$217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$208.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$205.92.

TSE:WSP traded down C$2.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$186.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,094. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$187.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$183.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$152.92 and a twelve month high of C$196.90.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.11. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of C$2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 7.8248658 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WSP Global news, Senior Officer Guy Templeton sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$192.52, for a total transaction of C$360,208.66. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

