Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Director Sells $213,000.00 in Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.70. 1,198,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,860. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.61 and its 200 day moving average is $101.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.80.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

