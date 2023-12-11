Yakov (Jacob) Shulman Sells 20,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,893,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, December 4th, Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 3,833 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $107,400.66.

On Thursday, November 16th, Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $214,720.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $188,080.00.

Shares of FROG traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.18. The company had a trading volume of 669,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,342. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $30.94.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.52 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,801,000 after purchasing an additional 184,093 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC lifted its stake in JFrog by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,369,000 after acquiring an additional 168,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,699 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,261,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after acquiring an additional 481,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in JFrog by 10.2% in the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,067,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,279,000 after purchasing an additional 192,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. William Blair upgraded JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

