Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.310-0.320 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $403.2 million-$403.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $406.4 million. Yext also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.070-0.080 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yext presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.95.

NYSE YEXT traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $5.45. 623,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,501. Yext has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.18 million, a P/E ratio of -63.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $101.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yext will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 112,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Yext by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,294 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Yext by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,176,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after buying an additional 1,208,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 241.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yext by 125.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,386,000 after acquiring an additional 920,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

