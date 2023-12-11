Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.070-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.0 million-$100.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.2 million. Yext also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.310-0.320 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yext currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Yext Price Performance

NYSE YEXT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,501. Yext has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $101.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 112,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yext by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,001,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,908,000 after purchasing an additional 492,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,787,000 after purchasing an additional 589,806 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 66,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Yext by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after buying an additional 35,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Yext by 23.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,498,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 474,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

