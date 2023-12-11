YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,255,490 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 1,537,214 shares.The stock last traded at $11.33 and had previously closed at $11.43.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 5,437.3% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 39,475 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

