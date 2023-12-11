Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $27.29

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.29, but opened at $25.33. Zai Lab shares last traded at $25.34, with a volume of 80,566 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Zai Lab Trading Down 5.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $69.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.12 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 114.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.19%. On average, analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zai Lab

In other Zai Lab news, insider Joshua L. Smiley acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.93 per share, for a total transaction of $134,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,527 shares in the company, valued at $445,072.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,708,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading

