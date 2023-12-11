ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading 3.1% Higher

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.59. 448,038 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,630,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $6.20 in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

The company has a market cap of $916.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. Equities analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -5.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $1,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $13,790,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $527,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

