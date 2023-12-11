Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Position Raised by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 103.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,672 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet accounts for approximately 1.9% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Zimmer Biomet worth $26,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.76. 246,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,401. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.36 and its 200 day moving average is $122.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.10.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

