Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.930-4.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.130-1.150 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ZM. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.84.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

ZM stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.58. 6,530,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,822,545. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.41. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $85.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.09.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 13,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $920,268.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $137,194.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 13,268 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $920,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,194.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $112,114.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,651.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,649 shares of company stock valued at $11,265,138. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

