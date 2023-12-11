Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.130-1.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.930-4.950 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,530,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,545. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $85.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 99.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.41.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ZM shares. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $112,114.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,651.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $112,114.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,651.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,070,664.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,890.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,649 shares of company stock worth $11,265,138. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

