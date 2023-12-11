Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.450-2.480 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Zscaler also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.570-0.580 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays upgraded Zscaler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $195.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $6.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.47. 2,312,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,852. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.68 and a 200 day moving average of $158.15. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $207.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 14,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $2,309,490.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,453 shares in the company, valued at $38,219,115.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,438 shares of company stock valued at $26,629,804. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zscaler by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 17.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

