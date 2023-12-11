ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.05

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.05 and last traded at $21.12, with a volume of 805014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTO. Bank of America cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.89.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

