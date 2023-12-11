Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.240-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $275.0 million-$281.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.4 million.

NASDAQ ZUMZ traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $18.97. The stock had a trading volume of 281,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,334. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $376.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $216.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.58 million. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Zumiez from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Zumiez by 279.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,738 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 6,606.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 529.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

