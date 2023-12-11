Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.250-0.260 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $430.8 million-$432.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $431.1 million. Zuora also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.040-0.050 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

ZUO traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.61. 1,019,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,154. Zuora has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Zuora had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 67.87%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,088.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $33,365.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,886.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $883,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,088.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 521,117 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,061 in the last ninety days. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

