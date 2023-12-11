Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.040-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $109.8 million-$111.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.0 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.250-0.260 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

ZUO traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Zuora has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 67.87% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $25,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $883,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,088.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $25,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,942 shares in the company, valued at $863,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 521,117 shares of company stock worth $4,285,061. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zuora by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 188,563 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 207.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 25,110 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 242.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,948,000 after acquiring an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

