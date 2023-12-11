Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2023

Zuora (NYSE:ZUOGet Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.040-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $109.8 million-$111.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.0 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.250-0.260 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zuora

Zuora Price Performance

ZUO traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Zuora has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 67.87% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $25,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $883,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,088.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $25,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,942 shares in the company, valued at $863,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 521,117 shares of company stock worth $4,285,061. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zuora by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 188,563 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 207.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 25,110 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 242.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,948,000 after acquiring an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zuora

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.